High-school sprinter accepts Ted Ginn’s offer

Getty Images

34-year-old Saints receiver Ted Ginn has expressed a willingness to wager $10,000 on himself in a race against anyone. Someone nearly half Ginn’s age has accepted.

Matthew Boling, a high-school sprinter from Texas responded to the PFT tweet announcing Ginn’s offer with one word: “Bet.”

Ginn specified that the race would be from “pole to pole,” and I don’t know enough about track to know what that means. Now that Boling has accepted, maybe we’ll find out.

It remains highly unlikely that something like this will happen, but as slow-time content goes it would be a lot more compelling than NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2019.