J.T. Barrett eager to get reps in New Orleans

Getty Images

J.T. Barrett was a three-time All-Big Ten quarterback at Ohio State, but after going undrafted in 2018, he hasn’t yet had a chance to play in the NFL. He’s biding his time in New Orleans.

Barrett, who was on and off the Saints’ practice squad last season, is back in New Orleans this year and glad for all the work the Saints will give him in the offseason while he sits fourth on the depth chart behind Drew Brees, Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater.

“This is good for me to get some reps under my belt,” Barrett told the New Orleans Advocate. “Being the fourth quarterback last year, I didn’t get the opportunity for those things. So for me, this is just about me getting reps, footwork and all the timing and stuff down.”

Barrett knows he may need to wait a while to get playing time in a regular-season game.

“I would say patience,” Barrett said. “Just being able to be patient, yet still finding ways to grow. I wasn’t always out there on the field all the time at practice. But there were weeks when I was, and I tried to take advantage of that time when I was out there.”

A crowded depth chart in New Orleans will make it tough for Barrett to get an opportunity, but when he gets it he wants to be ready to show what he can do.