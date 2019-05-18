Jayron Kearse targets the slot corner job in Minnesota

Getty Images

After the draft, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that the Vikings were considering moving safety Jayron Kearse to weakside linebacker. Kearse has other plans.

Via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Kearse expects to be in the mix for playing time as the slot corner when the Vikings launch their OTAs on Tuesday.

“Last year, I played the nickel, but that was all off of instincts,” Kearse said. “Now, I had time to work at it knowing I’ll be in that role and playing that position.”

The stakes are high for Kearse; he’s one of four Minnesota defensive backs in a contract year.

The 2016 seventh-round pick shrugs at his contractual status. He also made it clear that he won’t be moving to linebacker.

In three seasons, Kearse has appeared in 47 regular-season games with two starts.