Jayron Kearse targets the slot corner job in Minnesota

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

After the draft, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that the Vikings were considering moving safety Jayron Kearse to weakside linebacker. Kearse has other plans.

Via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Kearse expects to be in the mix for playing time as the slot corner when the Vikings launch their OTAs on Tuesday.

“Last year, I played the nickel, but that was all off of instincts,” Kearse said. “Now, I had time to work at it knowing I’ll be in that role and playing that position.”

The stakes are high for Kearse; he’s one of four Minnesota defensive backs in a contract year.

The 2016 seventh-round pick shrugs at his contractual status. He also made it clear that he won’t be moving to linebacker.

In three seasons, Kearse has appeared in 47 regular-season games with two starts.

  3. Waynes, Harris, Kearse, and Alexander are all going to have huge years for this team. I said when Kearse was drafted that by year 4, he would start to show starting potential.

    I think the vikings can keep all 4 of these guys beyond this year. How?

    Next year, cut Reiff and Griffen. Trade Rhodes (his last year of high level play is this year since 30 years of age is usually the end of all corner careers).
    With the increase in cap, and these moves, you can save about $30 million. All that can go to those 4 players, weatherly, and david morgan.

    The only one i question is mackenzie alexander. he is starting to make a name for himself and he could have a huge year and might be hard to resign. Kearse and Harris aren’t going anywhere. They are under the radar around the league and they don’t have huge stats that will warrant a huge extension. It’s sad to think but Harrison smith won’t be able to play forever. Those two will be solid replacements for Smith when the time comes.

    Waynes can be given the Rhodes contract. i love trae waynes. I don’t understand why vikings fans always complain about him. we need to keep him. Hughes and holton hill are not ready to assume those starting roles. I know Hughes was seen as the Waynes replacement, but his injury last year set back that plan. I think Hughes won’t be 100% until 2020. Hill is a quesiton mark. he has potential but now he is already in trouble with the league.

    I still look at that Josh Kline contract and want to vomit. He better play near a probowl level this year and next year. We can’t cut the guy because his cap hits are too huge! if he turns out to be another tom compton, Spielman is truly the worst evaluator of free agent offensive line talent in the league.

  4. Like his talent. Love his ambition. Really love that it’s coming from a love of football and just wanting to excel and not because his teammates aired his dirty laundry in public.

