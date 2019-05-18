Mark Glowinski gets in an unusual offseason workout

Getty Images

Plenty of NFL players have been doing plenty of good lately, both through organized and spontaneous gestures.

Recently, Colts offensive lineman Mark Glowinski was a spur-of-the-moment Good Samaritan, and he also got in a little strength training and a little cardio.

The team’s official website posted the video of Glowinski pushing a disabled car and then running behind it once it got rolling. It’s unclear how it all ended, but apparently it was uneventful (otherwise it would have ended up in “block or charge?”).

It was definitely eventful in that it’s another example of an NFL player going out of his way to help someone in need, something that needs to be trumpeted when it happens.