Third generation Manning already an impressive quarterback prospect

Getty Images

Get ready for the next quarterback named Manning.

Arch Manning, grandson of Archie Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, son of Cooper Manning, is still in eighth grade but played in a scrimmage Friday with the varsity team at Isidore Newman School, where his dad and both uncles also played their high school football.

The footage is impressive. Arch Manning looks like, well, a Manning. He has good accuracy, seems to command the offense well, and has mobility more reminiscent of his grandpa than his uncles.

Newman varsity football coach Nelson Stewart told WVUE in January that Arch Manning is already drawing a lot of interest and should be ready to play with the varsity quickly.

“Nowadays with social media, and what’s out there, obviously the interest has started,” he said. “As we say, he’s still an eighth-grader. Obviously we’re excited to have him. I think as hard as he’s working, and the the things I’ve seen, he’ll be here in a hurry. . . . He’s got a high football IQ. I think one of the things about Cooper, he grew up around it. Watching Cooper through the years, he’s a guy who understands the game. And he’s got two good uncles that have worked on some footwork, and throwing with him a little bit. He does look sound. If you look at his mechanics and his release, he’s further ahead than most we’ve had. I think he looks the part right now.”

It’s way too early to assume that Arch will do in football what his uncles and grandfather did, but he’s already got plenty of eyes on him, even before starting college.