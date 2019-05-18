Travis Swanson announces retirement

Getty Images

Travis Swanson announced his retirement Saturday after five NFL seasons.

Swanson, a free agent, played 12 games, with 11 starts last season for the Dolphins. He spent his first four seasons in Detroit after the Lions made him a third-round pick out of Arkansas.

“I decided to retire from the game of football,” Swanson wrote on Instagram. “Those words are hard to write. However, I have a sense of comfort knowing Emily and I are walking away from this game with offers that were on the table. This ultimately came down to a family decision between Emily and I.

“I have been an offensive lineman for 22 years of my life and will be for the remainder. In my years as a lineman, I have learned so many life lessons. It is extraordinary that this game has the power to take a kid from Kingwood, Texas to places all over the globe.”