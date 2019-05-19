Bengals rookie Rodney Anderson expects to be ready for camp

Getty Images

Bengals rookie running back Rodney Anderson suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the season at Oklahoma last year, but he thinks he’ll be ready to go when training camp starts.

Anderson stood on the sideline during the Bengals’ rookie minicamp but said he was getting mental reps in as he prepares for a return to the field in training camp.

“I’m just doing a lot of rehab right now and trying to finish that up. I fully expect myself to be ready for training camp when we come back in July,” Anderson said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Anderson had just one full season as a starter at Oklahoma, but that was an impressive one, with 188 carries for 1,161 yards in 2017. In 2015 he touched the ball only once before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, and in 2016 he didn’t play at all because of a neck injury. One healthy season out of four at Oklahoma isn’t a great track record, but if he really is back to 100 percent healthy in time for training camp, the Bengals may have landed a sixth-round pick who is much more than a sixth-round talent.