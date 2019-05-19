Darrell Henderson: Rams system “perfect fit” for me

Getty Images

Rams General Manager Les Snead said that rookie running back Darrell Henderson “gives us a Kamara element” after he was drafted in the third round last month.

The appeal of matching an Alvin Kamara element with a healthy and productive Todd Gurley is easy to understand and it’s a fit that Henderson says was an obvious one to him heading into the draft.

“If you go back and watch my college film and you watch the Rams film, it’s the same,” Henderson said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I thought that was the best system I could get in. So everything worked out great. When I was talking to them, everything was clicking and we developed a relationship. The coaches told me they knew they were going to get me so it was the perfect fit.”

Henderson averaged 8.9 yards per carry and had 2,204 yards from scrimmage at Memphis last season. Equaling those numbers will likely be a bridge too far, but it sounds like he’ll get his fair share of chances if the fit continues to be a good one on both sides.