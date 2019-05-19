Dolphins roll out new throwbacks for 2019

@MiamiDolphins

Plenty of teams have throwback or alternate uniforms that look as good if not slightly better than their standard uniforms. The Dolphins have a throwback uniform that looks dramatically better than the usual getup.

The Dolphins have unveiled the throwbacks they’ll wear for their Week Two game against the Patriots. In a twist to the usual habit of donning aqua-colored shirts, the Dolphins have issued a white throwback jersey for the September-in-South-Florida scorcher, which means the Pats will be baking in their dark blue “home” uniform.

Americans agree on few issues, but this is one that unites most who have an opinion on it: The Miami throwback is much, much better than the current uniform. While that’s a good way to generate interest in buying the old-school helmets and jerseys, there would be even more interest if Miami would simply switch back to the look that characterized the days of the franchise’s biggest successes.

At a time when the Dolphins would love nothing more than to turn the page on 20 years of meh, the best way to do it (other than winning games consistently) would be to ditch that clunky stylized logo with Nikefied numerals and go back to the look from the days of Griese and Csonka and Buoniconti and Marino and the rest of the players who made the Dolphins a year-in, year-out team to be reckoned with.