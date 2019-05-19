Ezekiel Elliott believes Cowboys have “a lot of the right pieces”

Getty Images

Jason Witten, who has 15 seasons of experience, said last week the 2019 Cowboys roster is “the most talent I’ve seen.”

Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t played as long, with 12 fewer seasons. But the Cowboys were the No. 1 seed in the NFC his rookie season of 2016, with seven Pro Bowlers, so it’s not like he has played on untalented teams.

The star running back, though, agrees with Witten: The 2019 Cowboys are talented.

“I’m just excited about the group of guys we have,” Elliott said Sunday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m excited about the talent we have on this team. I’m excited about the leadership group we have. I think we have a lot of the right pieces. I think we have a lot of promise for this season.”

The Cowboys return all 22 players who started the divisional-round playoff loss to the Rams, and they have center Travis Frederick and Witten coming back. Frederick spent last season recovering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the body’s nervous system in response to illness, and Witten was in the Monday Night Football booth.

The Cowboys also have added Robert Quinn, George Iloka and Randall Cobb.

So, on paper, it seems the Cowboys do have a lot of the right pieces in place.