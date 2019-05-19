Pernell McPhee “rejuvenated” by return to Ravens

Getty Images

Linebacker Pernell McPhee was part of a trio of veteran players to sign with the Ravens at the end of the week and, unlike Shane Ray and Michael Floyd, it won’t be his first tour of duty in Baltimore.

The Ravens selected McPhee in the fifth round of the 2011 draft and he won a Super Bowl ring during a four-year run with the team that ended when he left for Chicago as a free agent. Injuries slowed McPhee during his time with the Bears and he didn’t make much impact with Washington in a reserve role last year, but McPhee said that coming back to his first team has given him a new spark.

“I feel rejuvenated and can’t wait to join the No. 1 defense from last season,” McPhee said, via ESPN.com. “I have so much respect for this franchise and city, and I look forward to being a Raven once again.”

McPhee will join Ray, Tim Williams, Tyus Bowser and rookie Jaylon Ferguson in the mix of players vying for playing time off the edge with Matthew Judon as the Ravens rework a defense that lost Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith in free agency.