Plenty of defensive line help still available in free agency

Getty Images

The flood of free agent signings in March has slowed to a trickle in May, but teams looking to improve their defensive lines still have plenty of options available.

The three best players still available in our list of the Top 100 free agents are all defensive linemen: Ndamukong Suh at No. 23, Muhammad Wilkerson at No. 40 and Corey Liuget at No. 44.

NFL teams seem to have prioritized getting younger and cheaper on the defensive line this offseason, with 11 defensive linemen selected in the first round of the draft. With teams wanting to get younger and cheaper, Suh, Wilkerson and Liuget didn’t get the kinds of offers they were hoping for.

At this point, the top available players may be hoping that a team that suffers an injury on the defensive line will suddenly get desperate and make a big offer. Unfortunately, with three top defensive linemen available, it’s going to be a buyers’ market.