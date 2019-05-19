Reports: Broncos, Chris Harris talking about short-term deal

Getty Images

Cornerback Chris Harris‘ bid for a new deal with the Broncos has led to renewed discussions with the team recently and recent reports indicate that a structure for that contract is taking shape.

According to multiple reports, the talks have focused on a short-term deal that would get Harris back to work with the team ahead of the 2019 season. Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com suggests that deal could feature a pay raise this season while still leaving the door open for Harris to hit free agency in 2020.

Past reports have indicated Harris is looking for a salary in the neighborhood of $15 million per season. He is currently set to make $8.8 million in 2019 after receiving a $1 million option bonus in addition to his base salary.

Talks are expected to continue a no agreement between Harris and the Broncos is believed to be imminent.