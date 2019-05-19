Tyron Smith coming back “faster and stronger”

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith doesn’t speak much, but when he does talk, he says a lot by saying a little.

When healthy, Smith remains one of the best left tackles in football. Trouble is, he has had knee, back, neck and groin injuries that have kept him out of three games each of the past three seasons and prevented him from being fully healthy in most of the 39 games he has played.

Smith, though, appears to be spending his offseason training rather than rehabbing.

“Every year you always have little nicks here and there, but it feels good coming into this year with no injuries,” Smith said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m coming back faster and stronger.”

Smith played 849 snaps in 2018, allowing only 15 pressures, 13 hurries and no sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He did have seven holding penalties.

Smith made his sixth Pro Bowl last season, and despite having played eight seasons, he won’t turn 29 until December.