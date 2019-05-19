Vandals destroy half of Jeremy Newberry’s 4,000 cherry trees

Getty Images

Last month, 21 cherry trees that were in the way of the NFL draft stage in Nashville received a reprieve. Nearly 1,800 more in California weren’t as fortunate.

Via the NBC Bay Area, vandals destroyed half of the 4,000 cherry trees at a farm owned by former NFL center Jeremy Newberry. On May 15, Newberry found that almost 2,000 new trees had been pulled out from the roots and snapped.

Here’s the obvious question: Who has the time to pull 2,000 cherry trees out from the roots and snap them in half? Also: Who has the warped desire to do that?

The trees, Newberry told the San Francisco Chronicle, are worth $30,000. He plans to plant more trees, and to set up surveillance cameras.

A two-time Pro Bowler, the 43-year-old Newberry spent 11 seasons in the NFL, nine of them with the 49ers.