Would Jets trade Le’Veon Bell?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
With reports that Jets coach and interim G.M. Adam Gase didn’t want Le'Veon Bell (overstated) and/or that Gase thinks the Jets paid too much for Bell (correctly stated), chatter has emerged that the Jets could trade Bell.

If Gase is inclined to do it, now’s the time given his current power and control over the team. And John Clayton, formerly of ESPN and now a radio host in Seattle, recently said just enough on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh to get people thinking that a trade could happen: “If there’s a suitor, I could absolutely see the Jets trading him before the start of the season.”

It’s more likely that the Jets will have a suitor than that the Jets would trade him, however, because Bell already has earned $12 million via signing and roster bonuses. A new team could get him for five years, $40.5 million. That’s the ballpark that likely would have gotten the 49ers to bite in March, but now that the 49ers have signed Tevin Coleman (and already have Jerick McKinnon entering the season year of his own big-money, free-agency deal) they’d likely be interested only if they have (another) rash of ACL tears.

It’s unclear whether anyone else would want to acquire Bell’s deal and also give the Jets something for him. An injury to a starter in the last year or two of his contract could be the only thing that triggers serious interest.

Still, the Jets would have to be willing to eat $12 million in exchange for Bell playing a grand total of zero games (which is even nuttier than giving a coach full control of a team after having coached a grand total of zero games). That would serve only to add perception of dysfunction atop perception of dysfunction and reinforce the “what the hell are they doing?” vibe that has gripped much of their fan base and the media.

Another possibility, as floated by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, would be a one-and-done arrangement for Bell, with a trade coming in 2020. A new team would be getting a four-year, $38.5 million contract, with $13 million fully guaranteed for 2020. But here’s the thing: If Bell has the kind of back-to-the-future year that would inspire someone to take on a $13 million obligation for 2020 at a position where plenty of young, relatively dirt-cheap options are annually available via the draft and/or undrafted free agency, that would be the kind of year that would validate the trade and make the Jets far more inclined to keep him.

At this point, the best play for the Jets would be to embrace the presence of Bell (when he’s actually, you know, present) and work toward proving that Bell was worth it. And Gase would never be happier to be proven wrong.

  1. Only in the AFCE can a coach bomb out with one division team and then got hired by another team that actually watched him bomb out. And this has now happened twice with Ryan and Gase!

    But bonus points to the Jets for not only copying the Bills failed model, but also doubling down by giving Gase full control of the roster too.

  2. The Jets are stuck with him now. Who wants a head case for 8 million a year. I forgot the NFL still has the Raiders and Browns.

  3. Bell will bring drama where ever he goes.
    Best to stay away an let him fade into oblivion.

  4. Dear Jets, please keep Leveon and his silly big contract. It’ll be like when you got Revis back, only better. And with more social media too – a total win-win!
    Signed, sincerely, the rest of the AFC.

  6. Interesting possibility, but I don’t see it happening this year. The only area where the Jets have been competitive the last few years in as the NFL circus clown. Since that moniker now belongs to the Cardinals the Jests won’t do anything to earn it back, even though it appears they are trying.

  7. I don’t understand why this hasn’t become a strategy of rebuilding teams. The jets could trade him now to a super bowl ready team, like the colts, in exchange for a late first round pick. Essentially paying the colts 12 million and allowing them to get the rb they need at a better than market price.

