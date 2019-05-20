Adam Gase says he didn’t win power struggle with Mike Maccagnan

AP

The Jets made head coach Adam Gase their interim General Manager when they fired Mike Maccagnan last week and many viewed Gase as the winner of a power struggle.

That view was fueled by reports of dissension between the two men in recent weeks. Both men denied there was a problem between them before the move was made and CEO Christopher Johnson maintained that the firing had “nothing to do” with Gase, but the impression still lingered.

It was Gase’s turn to answer questions on Monday and he said he disagrees with framing Maccagnan’s departure as the final chapter in a power struggle. Gase added that “s–t like this” happens all the time in football he was surprised when Johnson told him about the change and that he won’t be taking on more control of football operations as a result of the move.

“Whoever is getting hired [as the new G.M.] is going to have the same role — control of the roster,” Gase said, via NJ.com. “I will coach the football team. That’s what I’m going to do. Nothing is changing in that structure.”

While the role may be the same, the dynamic with Gase is going to be a very different one by virtue of the timing of the move. That may prove to be a good thing for the Jets, but it will be some time before any conclusions will be reached on that front.