Bengals to “mess with” different O-line combinations in OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 20, 2019, 7:46 AM EDT
The Bengals drafted Jonah Williams in the first round because of how well he played tackle at the University of Alabama, but Williams may not wind up there come September.

Williams played left tackle at rookie minicamp, but the whole team is now set to work together in organized team activities and that means incumbent starter Cordy Glenn will also be on the field. There’s been speculation about someone moving to guard or to the other side of the line and the team will likely be taking a look at all options during OTAs.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said that the team is going to experiment by moving players around as they hunt for the right group for the regular season.

“We have the flexibility to give us the five best players where ever they fit. It’s going to be really hard to know that until we put pads on. The pads are always the great equalizer,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “Monday is not a foreshadowing of Week One in September. We’re going to mess with a bunch of different combinations. Where we start on Monday could very well be where we start come September. It could very well not. A lot of football between now and then.”

There are high hopes for what head coach Zac Taylor will do with the offense in Cincinnati and figuring out the right way to deploy the offensive line will be an essential part of reaching those goals.

8 responses to “Bengals to “mess with” different O-line combinations in OTAs

  5. Notwithstanding the usual snarky comments about the Bengals, this is a breath of fresh air. Other than Hart being overpaid, this approach is likely to vastly improve their line and their versatility. Their depth will be much, much better no matter what happens (note especially Michael Jordan at C and Guard). They’re not going to fix everything all at once, but this is an excellent start.

    They’d need to give up a 2nd round pick just to convince another team to take on that embarrassing contract.

  7. vincentvega513 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Glenn – Boling – Price – Miller – Williams

    And Bobby Hart will make 7M to backup a rookie.

    ——

    Hart would have to start every game to make 7 million. He’s making 5 – if he makes the team. It’s an easy deal for the team to get away from. Keep railing on a non-issue though. Otherwise, have no issue with your projected line-up. As a Buckeye homer though, I expect Mike Jordan to win the RG job.

