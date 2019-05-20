Bengals to “mess with” different O-line combinations in OTAs

Getty Images

The Bengals drafted Jonah Williams in the first round because of how well he played tackle at the University of Alabama, but Williams may not wind up there come September.

Williams played left tackle at rookie minicamp, but the whole team is now set to work together in organized team activities and that means incumbent starter Cordy Glenn will also be on the field. There’s been speculation about someone moving to guard or to the other side of the line and the team will likely be taking a look at all options during OTAs.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said that the team is going to experiment by moving players around as they hunt for the right group for the regular season.

“We have the flexibility to give us the five best players where ever they fit. It’s going to be really hard to know that until we put pads on. The pads are always the great equalizer,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “Monday is not a foreshadowing of Week One in September. We’re going to mess with a bunch of different combinations. Where we start on Monday could very well be where we start come September. It could very well not. A lot of football between now and then.”

There are high hopes for what head coach Zac Taylor will do with the offense in Cincinnati and figuring out the right way to deploy the offensive line will be an essential part of reaching those goals.