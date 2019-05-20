Broncos adding Champ Bailey to Ring of Fame

Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Champ Bailey will enter the Hall of Fame this year. He’ll also enter the Denver Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

The team announced on Monday that Bailey will become the 33rd member of the team’s Ring of Fame.

“It comes as no surprise that Champ has been voted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in his first year of eligibility,” Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “Not only did he make so many incredible plays as a Bronco, but the consistency and leadership he brought to this organization for 10 seasons as a perennial All-Pro was second-to-none.

“To see the way Champ’s career has been appreciated over the last four months — first by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and now as our newest Ring of Famer — is very special for us. We congratulate Champ on this well-deserved honor and look forward to celebrating everything he’s meant to the Broncos in October.”

Drafted by Washington in 1999, Bailey arrived in Denver via a trade for running back Clinton Portis in 2004, and Bailey remained in Denver for a full decade. He gained enshrinement in the Hall of Fame on his first try.