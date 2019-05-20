Browns coach and G.M. go to Kareem Hunt’s baptism

AP

The Browns hope Kareem Hunt will eventually help redeem them.

So they were with him when he marked a religious milestone Sunday.

Via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns running back was baptized at the True Vine Baptist Church Sunday, and coach Freddie Kitchens and General Manager John Dorsey were there to be with him.

The religious element is clearly important to Hunt — he said last week: “I’m looking forward so I can feel reborn” — but having the support of his bosses is clearly important to the franchise as well.

They know he won’t play the first eight games. He was suspended by the league after video emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman in Cleveland, which led to the Chiefs releasing him (because he lied to them).

Since joining the Browns, Hunt has been active talking to school groups about not repeating his mistakes, and turning to religion is part of his effort to reclaim himself, and not just his image. But he knows his words won’t matter, and his actions will dictate whether he earns the forgiveness of the world.