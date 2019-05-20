Case Keenum up first in Washington OTAs

Getty Images

Case Keenum has some time before the inevitable happens to him, again.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Keenum was first up in the quarterback order in Washington OTAs today.

He was followed by first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who figures to have a decent shot to win the job for himself sooner rather than later — and is approaching the job as if it’s his.

Poor Keenum keeps being displaced after playing well, whether by Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, or Joe Flacco and Drew Lock in Denver, and now Haskins. But he represents a solid, stable alternative, and those are two adjectives which aren’t commonly applied to his latest franchise.