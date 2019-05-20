Chiefs place Martrell Spaight on retired list

Getty Images

The Chiefs placed linebacker Martrell Spaight on the reserve/retired list Monday.

Spaight, 25, signed a futures contract with the Chiefs in January.

Washington made Spaight a fifth-round choice in 2015. He played 30 games with seven starts in his three seasons there, making 87 tackles, on interception and three pass breakups.

He played three games with the Jaguars and four with the Dolphins last season.

For his career, Spaight appeared in 37 games and made 90 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups.