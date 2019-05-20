Chiefs sign John Phillips, cut Dontae Johnson

Getty Images

The Chiefs signed veteran tight end John Phillips on Monday, according to the league’s official transactions.

Kansas City cut defensive back Dontae Johnson to make room for Phillips on the 90-player roster.

Phillips, 31, played eight games for the Cardinals last season. He made three catches for 38 yards.

The Cowboys made Phillips a sixth-round choice in 2009. He spent four seasons in Dallas and another three with the Chargers.

Phillips split time between Denver and New Orleans in 2016 and played one game with the Saints in 2017.

He has appeared in 120 games with 43 starts in his career, making 58 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Chiefs this offseason.

The 49ers made him a fourth-round pick in 2014, and he spent four seasons in San Francisco before signing with the Seahawks during the 2018 offseason.

He played one game with the Bills last season.

For his career, Johnson has appeared in 64 games with 22 starts and made 145 tackles, two interceptions and 21 pass breakups.