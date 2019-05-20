Colts have nine of 10 draft picks under contract

Getty Images

The Colts signed two more members of their 2019 draft class and now have nine of their 10 picks under contract.

Indianapolis announced the signings of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and receiver Parris Campbell. That leaves only third-round linebacker Bobby Okereke unsigned.

The Colts made Ya-Sin a second-round choice. He appeared in 12 games at Temple last season after three seasons at Presbyterian College. Ya-Sin finished last season with 47 tackles, two tackles for loss and 12 passes defensed.

He earned first-team American Athletic Conference honors and garnered first-team Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition.

The Colts drafted Campbell 25 choices later in the second round, No. 59 overall. He played 48 games with 38 starts at Ohio State.

Campbell finished with 143 career receptions for 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns.