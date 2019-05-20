Colts sign quarterback Chad Kelly

Getty Images

When quarterback Chad Kelly tried out at the Colts’ rookie minicamp, they decided not to sign him. Now they have.

The Colts announced today that they signed Kelly and waived defensive tackle Jordan Thompson to make room for Kelly on the roster.

A 2017 seventh-round pick of the Broncos, Kelly has only appeared in one regular-season game in his NFL career, and only got in that game long enough to kneel down at the end. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was cut during his second season after a trespassing arrest.

The nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, Chad Kelly began his college career at Clemson but was kicked off the team after a bar fight. He then went to East Mississippi Community College before he finished his college career at Ole Miss. Having needed second chances in both college and the NFL, the Colts may be giving him his last chance.