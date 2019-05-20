Cooper Kupp working to get back for season opener

Getty Images

Cooper Kupp‘s rehab continued Monday when he went through individual drills on the sideline as the Rams opened organized team activities.

“It’s been a long process for sure,” Kupp said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I’ve been doing what I can to get back.”

Kupp tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Nov. 11. The Rams continue to target the season opener against the Panthers for the receiver’s return.

“He’s like a kid standing on the sidelines that just wants to grab a ball and go play,” coach Sean McVay said. “He’s one of those guys that’s right on track with where we want him to be.”

Kupp continues to take his rehab day by day, not looking ahead or focusing on the start of season. He still has a long way to go to get back where he was, “pushing as hard as we can” to get there.

Kupp made 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns before his injury.

“I can’t predict how I’m going to feel even a week from now,” Kupp, 25, said. “But the way that things are going, I’m happy with the way that things are trending. Each week there’s progress.”