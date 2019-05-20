Cordy Glenn moving to guard to make way for first-rounder Jonah Williams

Getty Images

The Bengals clearly wanted to upgrade their offensive line, so it’s no surprise incumbents are making way for draft picks,

A mild surprise is that Cordy Glenn‘s the one moving.

According to Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com, the former left tackle is moving inside to left guard, and first-round pick Jonah Williams will be taking over at left tackle.

The 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has some versatility, but the Bengals clearly view him as a building block.

Glenn, who has started 90 NFL games, all at tackle, said he and offensive line coach Jim Turner “had a man-to-man talk” and that he is embracing the change.

The Bengals said they planned to tinker with a number of combinations, but it appears Glenn’s shift inside is a permanent one.