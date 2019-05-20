Cordy Glenn moving to guard to make way for first-rounder Jonah Williams

May 20, 2019
The Bengals clearly wanted to upgrade their offensive line, so it’s no surprise incumbents are making way for draft picks,

A mild surprise is that Cordy Glenn‘s the one moving.

According to Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com, the former left tackle is moving inside to left guard, and first-round pick Jonah Williams will be taking over at left tackle.

The 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has some versatility, but the Bengals clearly view him as a building block.

Glenn, who has started 90 NFL games, all at tackle, said he and offensive line coach Jim Turner “had a man-to-man talk” and that he is embracing the change.

The Bengals said they planned to tinker with a number of combinations, but it appears Glenn’s shift inside is a permanent one.

  1. I like this move, keep Williams where he’s comfortable. Wonder why they don’t try Glenn at RT.

  3. Well, he was a horrible LT in Buffalo, when he wasn’t injured. Never lived up to the hype.
    Maybe guard is where he should have been all along. Either that or the Gatorade guy.

  4. Most people thought that he was best suited to playing guard when he came out of college. Buddy Nix, the old Bills GM, thought he had pulled one over on the league and said from the day that they drafted him that he would be a stud left tackle. Beane did a great job of getting value for him in the trade to Cinci that helped in drafting Josh Allen and got Glenn’s contract off the books. Viva los Bills!

  5. There is no way this is a permanent move. Clint Boling is a very good left guard. If I’m a betting Bengal fan, Jonah will be the LT or RT and Glenn will be the other. Boling and Miller at guard for the start of the season anyways. Price at center. They’ve been saying for 2 weeks to not hold stock in ota #1 practice lineup…

