Dak Prescott: Input from players will help Kellen Moore succeed

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said recently that he wants the construction of the offense in Dallas to be a “collaborative effort” that includes input from players about what they think will work well.

Moore said that the team won’t be acting on every suggestion that comes down the pike, but the fact that he’s open to them is a positive sign for one of the team’s key players. Quarterback Dak Prescott believes soliciting input from others will raise the likelihood that Moore succeeds in his new job.

“He said he wants to know what we think,” Prescott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He wants to know what we want to do, and he wants to incorporate it into his plan. When you have a guy like that asking a player first how can I help, how can I make this situation better, this game better, you’re going to have a lot of success. And I’m so excited for this year and what we all can do.”

Prescott also said that Moore has “shown so much command” in his first months on the job and he’s not alone among Cowboys players when it comes to offering praise for the coordinator. If strong performance follows the warm words, Moore will be hearing compliments from outside the organization as well.