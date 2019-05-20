Daniel Jeremiah says he hasn’t been contacted by the Jets

Getty Images

After the Jets fired General Manager Mike Maccagnan last week, one of the names floated as a possible addition to the personnel department was NFL Media draft guru Daniel Jeremiah.

Jeremiah has worked for the Ravens as a scout and Mike Mayock jumped from a similar job to the Raiders this year, so it wasn’t out of left field that Jeremiah could make the move. It appears Jeremiah will be staying put, however.

Jeremiah said on an NFL Media podcast that he hasn’t had any conversations with the Jets.

“Look, I haven’t said anything on any of this stuff with the Jets,” Jeremiah said. “The reason I haven’t said anything [is] I have not been contacted by anybody with the Jets. I’m very happy doing what I’m doing here. I couldn’t be happier, things couldn’t be better.”

Eagles exec Joe Douglas was quickly identified as a candidate to replace Maccagnan and there’s word of interest from the team in hiring Peyton Manning, but head coach Adam Gase remains the interim G.M. for now.