Derrius Guice will be full-go at training camp

Washington running back Derrius Guice was expected to be a big part of the offense after he was chosen in the second round of last year’s draft, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Now the team is pointing to training camp for Guice’s return.

Head coach Jay Gruden said today that Guice has made good progress, and having him ready to play is more about getting him in the right shape than about healing his torn ACL.

“Derrius is coming along very well. We’re just trying to make sure that leg — his quad and everything — is full strength before we let him go. That will probably be another thing we’ll wait for training camp as well,” Gruden said.

Washington may have a crowded backfield with Adrian Peterson returning after leading the team in rushing last year, Guice back on track, Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson both expected to have a role, and fourth-round rookie Bryce Love recovering from a torn ACL of his own.