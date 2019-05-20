Ezekiel Elliott handcuffed, but not charged, after shoving security guard

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed by security at a music festival in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, after shoving a security guard to the ground.

In video obtained by TMZSports.com, Elliott was seen having a discussion with his girlfriend. While that didn’t become physical, he did get into an altercation with a security guard, bodying him backward and giving him a forearm into a metal gate, and then throwing his hands up and saying: “I didn’t do anything.”

He was detained by security, but wasn’t charged. His attorney, Frank Salzano, said security was “overreacting.”

“Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation,” Salzano said.

“He was cuffed as a precautionary measure,” he added. “He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday.”

While his lawyer may be dismissive, the league will likely want to know much more about the situation, after Elliott was investigated in 2017 for an incident with an ex-girlfriend, leading to a six-game suspension. Since the league’s personal conduct policy can be applied without criminal charges or finding of fault, Elliott could still face consequences from the league.