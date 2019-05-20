Freddie Kitchens: We went to baptism to support Kareem Hunt as a person

AP

Browns running back Kareem Hunt was baptized at a church in the Cleveland area on Sunday and he had a couple of people from the team in the crowd to watch the event.

General Manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens were at the church and Kitchens said on Monday that Hunt was surprised to see them there.

“We care about Kareem as a person,” Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com. “We went there for Kareem Hunt as the person and not the football player. I went to other baptisms, and I am sure John is the same way, other people’s baptisms that they don’t play football. The thing we did yesterday was not about football at all, it was about Kareem as the person.”

Hunt has been suspended for the first eight games of the season after shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel and has been visiting schools around Cleveland to talk to kids about avoiding those kinds of mistakes. Kitchens said Hunt is “continuing to strive to get better and making good choices each and every day” and called the baptism another step in that direction.