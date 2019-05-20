Janoris Jenkins vows he’ll rebound from “up and down” 2018 season

Getty Images

The Giants made three big free agent additions to their defense before the 2016 season, but only one of them remains with the team.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was traded during the 2018 season and defensive end Olivier Vernon was traded earlier this year, which leaves cornerback Janoris Jenkins as the last one standing. While Jenkins remains on the team, he is in need of a fresh start.

He was one of many Giants to struggle last season, which he called an “up and down” campaign while talking to the media on Monday. Jenkins was asked if he can bounce back to the better form of past seasons and said, via multiple reporters, “I will” in response.

That would be a welcome development for a Giants team short on experienced cornerbacks and defensive playmakers at any spot on a unit that underwhelmed across the board last year.