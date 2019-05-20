Jay Gruden calls Reuben Foster injury “very concerning”

AP

Washington coach Jay Gruden said he doesn’t have an official diagnosis for the injury linebacker Reuben Foster suffered at practice today, but it doesn’t sound good.

“He wouldn’t be laying down unless something was wrong. We’ll hope for the best right now until we get the results, but very concerning for sure,” Gruden said after OTAs. “I’ll just have to wait and see before I get too emotional about it.”

Gruden said the team would have an update after Foster gets some medical tests done.

“He’s going to get his MRI,” Gruden said. “We don’t have any information right now. He just ran through a gap, stepped on [guard Tyler] Catalina’s foot and landed funny on his left leg.”

Foster was just minutes into his first practice with the team when he suffered the injury. He was acquired in November after he was released by the 49ers following a domestic violence arrest, but he wasn’t cleared to practice and play with the team until this spring, when charges against him were dropped.