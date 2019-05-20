Jay Gruden on QB competition: Somebody will rise

AP

The first day of organized team activities was an eventful one for Washington.

Linebacker Reuben Foster tore his ACL early in the practice in a negative development for the team’s defense. They also launched a quarterback competition with Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins getting work while Colt McCoy continues working his way back from a broken leg.

Keenum got the first crack with the first team, but head coach Jay Gruden offered a reminder that it is going to be a “lengthy” process before the team makes a decision about a starter. Gruden also said he expects that answer to make itself known as the season draws closer.

“We don’t expect perfection on Day One, but we do expect the guys to know what we’re doing when we go out on the practice field, execute and continue to get better each and every day,” Gruden said, via the Washington Post. “Somebody’s going to rise, I would think. Cream always rises to the top, and we’re hoping that’s the case.”

Keenum and Haskins are both new to the team and are still learning the system. Gruden said they “handled it well” on Monday and the time left in the offseason program should allow both of them to increase their comfort level heading into training camp.