Jets cut Jordan Leggett

Getty Images

The Jets announced they have waived tight end Jordan Leggett.

The team made Leggett a fifth-round choice in 2017 out of Clemson. His departure still leaves five tight ends on the 90-player roster — second-year player Chris Herndon, veteran returnees Eric Tomlinson and Neal Sterling, unrestricted free agent Daniel Brown and fourth-round rookie Trevon Wesco.

Leggett, 24, spent part of his rookie season on the 53-player roster but never appeared in a game. He went on injured reserve on Oct. 31 of that season with a knee injury.

Leggett played 15 games last season, with four starts, and made 14 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

He participated in 326 offensive plans and 93 on special teams.