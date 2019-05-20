Jets sign Matt Darr

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase added the interim General Manager title when Mike Maccagnan was fired last week and the team has signed its first player since making that move.

It’s a player that Gase once coached in Miami. The Jets announced that they have signed punter Matt Darr to their 90-man roster.

Darr was the punter for the Dolphins in 2016, which was Gase’s first season as the head coach in Miami. He’d taken over the job by beating out Brandon Fields in a competition in 2015 and was out of the league after being waived in September 2017. He returned to action in five games for the Bills last year.

Darr has an average of 45.4 yards per kick over his entire career. He joins Lachlan Edwards as the current punting options for the Jets.