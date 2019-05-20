Judge blocks surveillance video from trial of women in Robert Kraft’s case

Getty Images

Another day, another Florida judge finds that the “sneak and peek” surveillance video generated by law-enforcement authorities at massage parlors in Martin and Palm Beach County cannot be used at the trial of a case arising from the effort to prove prostitution and solicitation thereof.

Via multiple reports, Judge Joseph Marx issued an order on Monday suppressing the surveillance video in the criminal prostitution case against the owner and manager of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

Meanwhile, Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reports that prosecutors in the solicitation case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft have filed a motion to stay the proceedings while an appeal of last week’s suppression ruling in Kraft’s favor is pursued. Prosecutors concede that, absent the evidence that cannot be introduced at trial, there is no case against Kraft.

If the prosecutors ultimately drop the case for lack of evidence, the question then becomes whether the NFL would have sufficient evidence to impose discipline against Kraft. As explained last week, punishment may not be possible under the letter of the Personal Conduct Policy. Whether the NFL attempts to take action for P.R. purposes becomes a separate question.