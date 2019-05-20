Julio Jones not with Falcons at start of OTAs

Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff has been optimistic about getting a deal done with wide receiver Julio Jones whenever the topic has come up this offseason and said recently that he’s “very encouraged” with how contract talks are progressing, but nothing has been signed at this point.

As a result, the Falcons continue to do their offseason work without the star wideout. The team began organized team activities on Monday and D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Jones was not with the team.

Jones skipped the team’s offseason workouts, including the mandatory minicamp, last year while looking for a new deal. He reported to training camp after the Falcons tweaked his contract.

That tweak didn’t extend the length of the contract and didn’t bump Jones up to the top of the list of receiver salaries. That’s what Jones is looking for as talks continue with the team.