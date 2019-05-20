Kingsbury on Peterson suspension: We’ll see what adjustments we make

Getty Images

Cornerback Patrick Peterson was suspended six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy last week and was not in attendance for the start of Cardinals organized team activities on Monday, but his ban remained a topic of conversation around the team.

Defensive lineman Corey Peters said it was a positive to learn of the suspension while the team still has plenty of time to come up with ways to handle Peterson’s absence and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team will take its time figuring out the best way to move forward.

“We’ll see,” Kingsbury said, via AZCentral.com. “We’ll see how it all plays out through training camp and what adjustments will be made. You don’t replace a guy like that, obviously, but on the bright side, you get to Week Seven and he comes back, that’s a huge boost.”

Cornerback David Amerson said he believes the team has “enough talent on the back end to fill another hole in the secondary” and he will join Robert Alford and second-round pick Byron Murphy at the front of the list of players who will be asked to fill it.