Kyle Lauletta limited at Giants OTA after knee cleanup

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur answered questions about the team’s plans for first-round pick Daniel Jones after Monday’s start to organized team activities and he also provided an update about the health of a quarterback that the team drafted last year.

Kyle Lauletta was limited in the practice session and, per multiple reporters, Shurmur said that he is recovering from a “knee cleanup” done earlier in the offseason.

Lauletta’s expected to be back to a full workload sooner rather than later, but good health might not be enough for him to stick around for a second season with the team. Barring injury, Jones and Eli Manning will be on the 53-man roster and Alex Tanney remains on hand after serving as the No. 2 quarterback for almost all of last season.

One exception to that came in a lopsided win against Washington in Week 14. Lauletta got some snaps in relief of Manning, but went 0-for-5 with an interception when asked to throw the ball.