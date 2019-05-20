Leonard Fournette fined for driving with suspended license

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested in Jacksonville for driving without a valid license in April and he settled the case in court on Monday.

Per multiple reports, court records show that Fournette pleaded no contest to the charge and was fined $303. The fine must be paid by July 1.

Fournette was also charged with speeding and improper tint on his windows, but those charges were dropped as part of the resolution of the case. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said the team would not discipline Fournette for making that mistake and told reporters he had been arrested on a similar charge earlier in his coaching career.

Fournette had been ticketed for speeding in November, but failed to pay the ticket and his driver’s license was suspended as a result. He paid that ticket a day after his arrest.