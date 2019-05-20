Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt helping each other get better

AP

The Browns still are formulating plans on how to use Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. With Hunt suspended the first eight games, the Browns have plenty of time to formalize something.

“From hearing y’all talk we don’t have enough balls, right?’’ Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I think both of them are great players in the National Football League. I don’t really know what it looks like yet, but we’ll find away to make sure they incorporate — we did run three running backs last year and we could run two this year, maybe three, maybe four so you never know. I don’t really know what it’s going to look like yet, but we have somewhat of a plan.”

Hunt and Chubb have become good friends since the Browns signed Hunt on Feb. 11. Neither has worried about how the Browns are doing to divide the touches between them, instead focused on pushing each other to improve this offseason.

“I always thought they would [become friends],’’ said Kitchens. “Nick Chubb, he’s a leader in his own way. There’s one thing I can almost promise you that Nick Chubb will never be swayed to do anything that he doesn’t want to do. That’s who Nick Chubb is. He’s a great person. Kareem Hunt’s a great person. But those two forming a relationship is great but you almost kind of saw it coming because they’re really both good kids.

“Nick Chubb’s exceptional in every aspect of his life, and anytime you can surround yourself with people that people can attract themselves to, of course, it’s to the benefit of your whole program, not to mention that room in general. The guy that’s leading the charge in there, [running backs coach] Stump Mitchell, is a great person. Dontrell Hilliard is a great [person]. We’ve got good people in that room that Kareem can lean on in times of need because it’s not easy.”