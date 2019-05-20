Pat Shurmur: Eli Manning’s the starter, other guys are behind him

Getty Images

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula said recently that he believes first-round pick Daniel Jones would be able to start the first game of the regular season if needed, but it doesn’t look like the team will be giving him the chance to show he’d be the right choice under any circumstances.

The Giants held their first organized team activity of the offseason on Monday and head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about how the quarterback work is being divvied up. He said Eli Manning is getting the first-team work while Jones will get “the majority” of the work with the second and third team

“At the quarterback position, we have a starter in Eli and we have guys behind him, specifically Daniel Jones, who need to do everything they can to be ready to play Week One. That’s where we’re at,” Shurmur said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

The Giants haven’t been shy about sharing their belief that Manning still has a lot left in the tank, so it’s not a great surprise that they’d take this approach heading into the season. That approach could change before September, but it looks like Manning is the safe bet to stay in the same spot he’s been in since the middle of his rookie season.