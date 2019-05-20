Peyton Manning reportedly isn’t interested in Jets job

Getty Images

The Jets may want Peyton Manning to run the football operations, but they apparently aren’t going to get him.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports, citing an unnamed source close to Manning, that the Jets G.M. job is “not a job he seems to want.”

Rumors have been flying in league circles that the Jets would like to pair Peyton Manning with coach Adam Gase, given their working relationship while in Denver and their ongoing friendship. Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson has said that he wants a “great strategic thinker” to run the franchise, but unless Johnson wants to invite a new round of dysfunction by hiring a G.M. whose first great strategy would be to eventually hire his own coach, it will be critical for the “great strategic thinker” to be someone with whom Gase already is aligned.

The intersection of “great strategic thinkers” and persons with whom Gase is aligned possibly lands on Manning. And if he isn’t interested in the job, maybe he’ll become interested if the price is right — and if equity is involved.