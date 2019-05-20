Prosecutor: Kellen Winslow II “has been given much, but it was not enough”

AP

The criminal trial of former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II has begun.

In opening statements, which can be seen along with the full trial on CourtTV.com, the prosecution outlined the charges on the various sexual offenses that Winslow is facing.

“Mr. Winslow has been given much, but it was not enough,” Dan Owens told the jury.

Owens promised testimony from five different victims.

“He victimized five women, five separate women who knew nothing of each other,” Owens said. “This is not a question of whether or not he was the person involved in these crimes, but whether what the crimes are.”

Winslow, a first-round pick of the Browns in 2004 and the son of Hall of Fame Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow, faces charges on 12 counts, including rape. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.

“I ask you to judge him by who he is, not who his father is,” Owens said.

Winslow’s defense will become more clear when his lawyer delivers an opening statement later today.

Owens’ opening statement continues as of this posting.