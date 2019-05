Getty Images

The Rams brought back one of their own Monday.

Per the league’s transaction wire, Rams restricted free agent linebacker Cory Littleton has signed his tender.

The team gave him the second-round tender, meaning Littleton will make $3.095 million this season.

The former undrafted rookie from Washington has grown into a leader for the Rams defense, and made the Pro Bowl last year as a special teamer. He moved into the starting lineup after the trade of Alec Ogletree, and has flourished.