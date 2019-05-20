Ravens’ mid-May signings show a commitment to compensatory picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 20, 2019, 9:21 AM EDT
Getty Images

When Ozzie Newsome was G.M. of the Ravens, they led the league in acquiring compensatory draft picks. Now Newsome has stepped aside and Eric DeCosta is the G.M., but the Ravens’ commitment to compensatory picks continues.

Last week the Ravens signed three free agents: Shane Ray, Pernell McPhee and Michael Floyd. It’s telling that the Ravens waited until mid-May to sign all three players, because that got them past the last date by which free agent signings can affect the compensatory pick formula.

As noted by Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com, if the Ravens had made those signings before May 7, it could have canceled out their 2020 compensatory picks. The Ravens are slated to get a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick when the compensatory picks are doled out next year.

Many of the most successful teams in the league are the ones that prioritize compensatory picks; in addition to the Ravens the teams that best positioned themselves for compensatory picks in 2020 are the Patriots, Seahawks and Eagles.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Ravens’ mid-May signings show a commitment to compensatory picks

  2. Think they’re getting a little too much credit here. The Pats and Ravens have been ahead of the curve on CPs, especially since you could trade them starting in 20017. It’s a consideration as part of the puzzle. But those 3 are cheap contracts that would barely qualify for a 7th, if at all. The Ravens also signed 3 guys that did count on the cancellation chart earlier. Because they were in demand.

  3. They’re going to be masking yet again. Lamar JAckson set to bust and get hurt, too.

    The Ravens were not really a playoff team last year and they haven’t been for years.

    Ozzie was asked to step aside and DeCosta has a lot of work to do, especially looking at their QB delusions.

    Rebuild has been underway for a while now, but they went about it the wrong way by masking with Suggs, Weddle, etc.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!