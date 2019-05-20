Report: Carson Wentz has “no limitations” for OTAs

Getty Images

The Eagles take the field for OTAs tomorrow, and it appears quarterback Carson Wentz will be back in action.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wentz has “no limitations” regarding his back injury that cropped up late last season.

Of course, that may or may not mean anything, as Rapoport also throws in that “the team will be smart with him, of course.” That likely means some modification of the work a fully healthy starting quarterback would take. Which is sort of a limitation, but we may be splitting hairs here.

Earlier this month, Eagles coach Doug Pederson hedged his bets when asked whether Wentz would participate, as the Eagles take great care with him at a time when they need him well so they can throw all the money at him.