Report: Contract talks stalled between Cowboys, Cooper

Getty Images

Contract talks between Amari Cooper and the Cowboys remain at a stalemate, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The team, though, remains confident of getting a deal done “at some point,” Hill adds.

Two weeks ago, the Cowboys reportedly were further in negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott than Cooper, so the latest news isn’t a surprise.

While a new deal for Prescott will make him the highest-paid player in team history, surpassing DeMarcus Lawrence, Cooper is expected to sign a lucrative contract as well with the floor set at $16 million a season.

Seven receivers currently have contracts with an annual average above $16 million led by Odell Beckham at $18 million.